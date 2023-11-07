LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,004 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

