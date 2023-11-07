LPL Financial LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ExlService worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at $264,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

