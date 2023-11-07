LPL Financial LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 116,256 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NHS stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.53%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

