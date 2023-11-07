LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.9 %

OVV stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.