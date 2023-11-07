Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.18. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 6,740,100 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 243,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 56,266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,433,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 173,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 212,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

