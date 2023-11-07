Maison Solutions Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 14th (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 14th. Maison Solutions had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Maison Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of MSS opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Maison Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.
About Maison Solutions
