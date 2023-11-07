Mechanics Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mechanics Financial Corp lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,359,145 shares of company stock worth $48,229,508. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

