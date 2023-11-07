Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €6.60 ($7.10) and last traded at €6.60 ($7.10). 3,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.20 ($6.67).

Metro Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 661 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.