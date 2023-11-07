MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 1,657.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 165,945 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

