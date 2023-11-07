Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $4,333,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 601,822 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $204,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

MSFT opened at $356.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

