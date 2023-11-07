Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,904,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $356.53 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.84 and a 200-day moving average of $326.95.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

