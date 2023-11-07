Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 29,120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 11.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,359,145 shares of company stock valued at $48,229,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

