Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.36, but opened at $42.38. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 60,907 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 52,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 452.84%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

