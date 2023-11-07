Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $60.54 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day moving average is $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.