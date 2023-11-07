Morgan Stanley Cuts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $84.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.30.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity

RARE opened at $37.79 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 115,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 115,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 57,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.