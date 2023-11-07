Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $22.05. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 167,120 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSSC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a market cap of $840.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,497,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

