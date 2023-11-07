Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,255 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

