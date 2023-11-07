Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nordstrom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 422.22%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

