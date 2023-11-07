Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.7 %

OCSL stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

