Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading Down 2.2%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.71. Approximately 165,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 283,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.97.
OBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
