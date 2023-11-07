Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.53. 77,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 278,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Specifically, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,379.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLMA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.39.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

