Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 151,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 116,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.
Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.
