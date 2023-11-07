Organogenesis (ORGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $117.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.25 million. On average, analysts expect Organogenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Organogenesis Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.48.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organogenesis from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.
