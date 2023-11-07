Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 1,822,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,058,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 31.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

