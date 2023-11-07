Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) versus Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Head to Head Survey

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pacific Valley Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $22.51 million 1.78 $5.21 million $1.14 7.89 Old National Bancorp $1.93 billion 2.19 $428.29 million $2.17 6.65

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 18.85% N/A N/A Old National Bancorp 26.29% 12.89% 1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pacific Valley Bancorp and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.