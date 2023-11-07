Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $35.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.04. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.53. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 73.08% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,212.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,545,000 after purchasing an additional 488,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,416,000 after acquiring an additional 446,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 28.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 462,039 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 103.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

