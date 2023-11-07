Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PARA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.72.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Down 7.8 %

PARA stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a PEG ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after buying an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after buying an additional 2,512,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $41,174,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.