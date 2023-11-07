Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $79.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.