Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $577,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 51.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 129,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 272.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 39,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 68,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,359,145 shares of company stock worth $48,229,508 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

