Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pharvaris traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. 5,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 43,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pharvaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $540.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -3.50.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

