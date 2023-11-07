Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pharvaris traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. 5,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 43,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pharvaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $540.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -3.50.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
