Pilgrim’s Pride Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 37,317 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,393% compared to the average volume of 1,497 call options.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPC. TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.