Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

