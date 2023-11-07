Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 31,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 25,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

