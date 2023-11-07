Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 31,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 25,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
