Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Shares Down 0.6%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $38.97. 2,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
