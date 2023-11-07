Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Shares Down 0.6%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $38.97. 2,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Principal Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Principal Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.