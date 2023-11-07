ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 14,574 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 94% compared to the average daily volume of 7,502 call options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 142,820 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

