Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Up 4.5% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLBGet Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $33.13. 198,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 190,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $7,035,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Proto Labs by 97.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 266,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Proto Labs by 78.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 195,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174,986 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $870.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

