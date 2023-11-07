Prudential Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,805 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,603 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

