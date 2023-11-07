QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Shares Up 12.6%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 4,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 410 ($5.06) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

