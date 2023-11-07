R1 RCM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,199 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 623% compared to the typical volume of 304 put options.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after buying an additional 4,074,515 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,117,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 0.86.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
