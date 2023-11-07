R1 RCM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,199 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 623% compared to the typical volume of 304 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after buying an additional 4,074,515 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,117,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms have commented on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

