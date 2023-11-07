Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,537 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,072,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GDS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 407,742 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of GDS opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.02 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

