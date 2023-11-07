Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 231,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.95.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,596,138.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,921.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,596,138.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 540,719 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,921.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 465,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

