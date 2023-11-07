Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,115 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 2,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after buying an additional 3,021,995 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter worth about $45,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $17,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Constellium by 517.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,857 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Constellium Trading Down 0.6 %

Constellium stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. Constellium SE has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

