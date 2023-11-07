Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after buying an additional 34,020,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.