Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Redfin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised Redfin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Redfin Stock Down 6.8 %

Insider Activity at Redfin

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. Redfin has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $656.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,291.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,291.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,237 shares of company stock valued at $352,698 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 10.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Redfin by 11.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

