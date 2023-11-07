Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) vs. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Financial Survey

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Regenicin has a beta of -1.71, indicating that its share price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Regenicin alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Regenicin and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A -15.75% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -90.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

9.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regenicin and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nemaura Medical has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,533.36%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Regenicin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regenicin and Nemaura Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Nemaura Medical $77,044.00 97.60 -$14.14 million ($0.51) -0.51

Regenicin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nemaura Medical.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Regenicin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenicin

(Get Free Report)

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Regenicin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenicin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.