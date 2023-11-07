Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $82.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.92.

QSR opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $242,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

