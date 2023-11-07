Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $36.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD opened at $21.54 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $64,498.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,982.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $64,498.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,048.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,882 shares of company stock worth $4,547,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.