Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,359,145 shares of company stock valued at $48,229,508 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

