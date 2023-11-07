Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $8.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 627,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,305,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 94.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

