Rockland Trust Co. Has $84.99 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft
In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Microsoft Price Performance
NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $356.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.84 and its 200 day moving average is $326.95.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microsoft Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.
Microsoft Profile
Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.
